IPID arrests five police officers over murder in Vredenburg

Investigations by IPID (independent Police Investigative Directorate) has led to the arrest of five police officers at Vredenburg on the Cape West Coast on murder charges.

The officers allegedly assaulted, Jason Heyns, last month during an arrest.

IPID spokesperson, Ndelika Cola, says the officer took Heyns to the Vredenburg Hospital without reporting the incident.

Heyns was transferred to the Groote Schuur Hospital where he died seven days later due to the severity of his injuries.

Cola says they failed to report the incident in terms of the IPID Act. The Heyns family reported it to the police. The officers are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrates Court today.

Source: SABC News