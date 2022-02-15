IPID investigate after homeless man fatally injured during high speed chase in Bellville

Share this article

IPID is probing a case of culpable homicide after police reportedly lost control of their vehicle during a high-speed chase, fatally injuring a homeless man.

According to IPID spokesperson Grace Langa, officers were pursuing a vehicle with no registration plate, down Old Paarl Road, in Bellville, on Sunday afternoon.

She says the police vehicle struck a traffic light pole, which subsequently struck the innocent bystander. Officials say the man, estimated to be in his 30’s, has not yet been identified and his family is being sought.

The silver Toyota police were pursuing managed to flee

VOC