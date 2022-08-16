IPID investigates alleged assault by Fish Hoek police officers

Share this article

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating an incident between Fish Hoek police officers and a civilian. Police confirmed that both parties opened assault cases against each other. Videos of this weekends’ altercation have gone viral on social media.

According to Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the officers responded to a complaint about a missing individual in the area. Potelwa says a senior police official will look into whether the officers ‘flouted any disciplinary prescripts’ related to police conduct.

“While criminal investigations into the conduct of SAPS members fall within the ambit of the IPID, the SAPS internal investigation will focus on whether the members had flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members.”

“It is also worth noting that one of the police officials captured in the video has opened a case of assault against a police official at the Fish Hoek police station against the man in the video. The man in the video has been sent to a medical facility for treatment and he too opened an assault GBH case against the police officials. The docket will be referred to the IPID,” said Potelwa in a statement.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen welcomed the urgent action against the officers conduct

“I’ve noted a SAPS video of SAPS members seemingly attacking a man for no apparent reason. The conduct of the SAPS members in this video is alarming and deeply concerning.”

“I’ve engaged the provincial offices in this regard and have been informed that the matter is being investigated by SAPS internally, to see if they have flouted any disciplinary prescripts. I am pleased that the SAPS hierarchy is following a two-pronged approach to this investigation,” he said.

Potelwa added that the investigation should be given time to unfold.

“The SAPS management would urge that space be given for investigations into the incident to unfold. Once the internal probe is finalised the outcome will be made known,” added Potelwa.