IPID investigates officer fatally shot after allegedly being caught stealing bricks

IPID is investigating after an officer, who was allegedly in cahoots with criminals, was shot and killed during a shootout with suspects attempting to steal bricks in Khayelitsha.

According to reports, Harare officers on patrol spotted four men loading bricks onto a bakkie from a construction site just after midnight.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola says the group fled when being approached by officials, where officers managed to arrest two suspects.

Cola says the officer allegedly returned and opened fire on police in a bid to “rescue his friends” and opened fire on police, who in turn shot him in the stomach.

The Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team member later succumbed in hospital. A stolen generator had allegedly been found at the officer’s house.

VOC