Ipid probes ‘dragging of drug suspect’ behind police van in Cape Town

An investigation into the dragging of a suspect along a road while handcuffed to the back of a police van in Cape Town is under way by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The incident, captured on video, showed a man handcuffed by his left hand to the back of the van while being searched. The vehicle is surrounded by shouting community members.

Police later get into the van and drive down the road, pursued by members of the community, while the suspect’s shoes drag along the tarmac and he hangs from his left arm.

“Ipid is aware of the case and appointed investigators to deal with the matter. Preliminary investigation indicates three members will be investigated. The investigation is still at an [early] stage,” said national acting spokesperson Robbie Raburabu on Thursday.

Police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said: “SAPS are aware of the video and an investigation has been initiated.”

Kensington police were on crime prevention patrol on Saturday and spotted a suspicious man allegedly in possession of cocaine and Mandrax.

“Community members started throwing stones at police while the suspect was already handcuffed. The SAPS members drove to a safe area where they placed the suspect into the holding area of the SAPS vehicle.

“During the ordeal members were forced to retreat to a safe distance as one of the members was struck by a brick against his head and later received medical treatment for the wound,” said Swartbooi.

A case of public violence was opened by police against the suspect and community members.

The suspect appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of possession of drugs.

Kensington community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Jameelah Liedeman said: “The community must realise there are consequences to their actions when they attack SAPS or any other law enforcement agencies during the execution of their duties.

“This in no way depicts that Kensington CPF condones what happened to the [suspect]. That should also never have happened, and I hope it will never happen within our precinct again.”

Source: TimesLive Photo: VOCfm