Ipid report flags ‘assault investigations’ at 70 police stations in Western Cape

One third of the 662 cases referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for investigation in the Western Cape in the 2021/22 financial year required action to be taken against police for incidents including deaths in custody, alleged assaults and rape.

There were 11 cases involving deaths as a result of police action, seven related to death in police custody, nine alleged rapes committed by a police officer and 10 of alleged torture.

Provincial community safety and police oversight MEC Reagen Allen said the figures were an indictment on the police service.

“It’s a complete travesty that the very service that should be protecting all of us, while upholding the law, have allegedly made themselves guilty of committing crime. Deaths, rapes and any other crime committed by a police officer can and will never be condoned,” he said.

“It’s enough that many residents have to deal with criminals. This is part of the reason many residents have lost faith and trust in the police as some members are seen to operate like criminals.”

“I will visit these stations and engage commanders to ascertain staff morale, but to also remind the men and women in blue of their responsibility to citizenry. We know they work under immense strain but seeing these types of reports is inexcusable. Our residents should not be fearful of police, and therefore it’s critical we have a vibrant and committed police service that functions within the confines of the law,” said Allen.

Source: TimesLIVE

In a post to social media, Allen said:

Matters that requires action to be taken against SAPS members are as follows:
11 (5.1%) Deaths as a result of police action at:
Khayelitsha, Lingelethu West, Elsies River, Mbekweni, Lentegeur, Philippi East, Piketberg, Kleinvlei, Hermanus, Nyanga and Philippi.
7 (3.3%) Death in police custody at:
Groot Brakriver, Heidelberg, Gansbaai, Swellendam, Macassar, Dysseldorp and Grabouw.
9 (4.1%) Rape by police officer at:
Oudtshoorn, Vredenburg, Mitchell’s Plain, Malmesbury, Wynberg, Nyanga, Mfuleni, Riebeeck West and Brackenfell police stations.
10 (4.7%) Counts of torture at:
Nyanga x2 and Kleinmond x2, then Rondebosch, Philippi, Steenberg, Langa, Manenberg and Ocean View with one each.
11 (5.1%) Discharge of an official firearm at:
Manenberg, Thembalethu, Hermanus, Villiersdorp, Khayelitsha, Bothasig, Wolseley and Fish Hoek
While the majority, 447 (67.5%) requires no further action, it is deeply concerning to note that 366 of these cases are assault matters. Pertaining to the 215 cases where steps should be taken against SAPS members, 160 (74.4%) are also assault matters. Further to this, the assault investigations (assault common and Assault GBH) occurred at 70 different police stations in the province. Of the total 70 police stations, the top 10 assault stations accounted for 65 cases of assault.
These top 10 stations are:
– Nyanga (10)
– Worcester (9)
– Atlantis (😎
– Kraaifontein (7)
– Mitchells Plain (6)
– Wolseley (6)
-Bishop Lavis (5)
– Robertson (5)
– Ceres (4)
The SAPS initiated disciplinary action in 160 of the 215 cases. Of these, 129 (80.6%) have been finalised, 5 (3.1%) matters were still under investigation, 12 (7.5%) decisions to initiate hearings were still pending, and 14 (8.8%) disciplinary hearings were still in progress. Overall, the progress shows that the SAPS is acting on the IPID recommendations.

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.