Iran may accept EU nuclear deal proposal, wants assurances

Iran has stated that it wants assurances and guarantees that no future US president would rescind the nuclear deal should it accept the European Union (EU) proposal to return to the deal, news agency IRNA reported Friday.

The EU announced on Monday that it had put forward a “final text” following four days of indirect talks between US and Iranian officials in Vienna, Reuters reported.

A senior EU official confirmed that no more changes could be made to the text, which has been under negotiation for 15 months.

Meanwhile, the EU official was reported by Reuters saying that he expected a final decision from the parties within “very, very few weeks.”

The EU proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal “can be acceptable if it provides assurances” on Tehran’s key demands, IRNA reported on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat.

IRNA quoted an unidentified Iranian diplomat stating that Tehran was reviewing the proposal put forward by the EU, noting it: “Can be acceptable if they provide Iran with assurance on the issues of safeguards, sanctions and guarantees.”

Iran has sought to obtain guarantees that no future US president would renege on the deal if it were revived, as then-President Donald Trump did in 2018, restoring harsh US sanctions on Iran.

Under the 2015 agreement, Iran curbed its disputed uranium enrichment programme, a possible pathway to nuclear weapons, in return for relief from US, EU and United Nations sanctions.

Iran asserted that it wanted nuclear power solely for peaceful purposes.

Source: Middle East Monitor