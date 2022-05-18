Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Iran opens drone factory in Tajikistan

Iran yesterday inaugurated a factory in Tajikistan to manufacture military drones.

The opening of the factory to manufacture Ababil-2 drones was attended by the Iranian Chief of Staff, Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Tajik Defence Minister, Sherali Mirzo, in the capital city of Dushanbe.

Bagheri said in a statement that the opening was part of his country’s “plans to expand military and defence cooperation between the two Persian nations.”

“Today, we’ve reached a position that apart from fulfilling the domestic needs, we can export military equipment to our allies, strengthen security and sustainable peace,” Bagheri said.

The Tehran Times reported that the Ababil-2 drone is capable of carrying out attacks as well as surveillance missions from a range of 200 kilometres with 90 minute flight time.

Relations between Iran and Tajikistan have strengthened in recent years, especially after the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in September 2021.

During his visit, Raisi pledged to improve ties in multiple areas including the military field.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


