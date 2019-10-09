Iran opposes any Turkish military op in Syria – ministry

Tehran opposes any Turkish military operation in Syria, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. It has been following “worrying news of the possibility of the Turkish military forces entering Syrian soil,” according to the statement.

Iran believes that “the occurrence of such an action will not only not end Turkey’s security concerns but will lead to widespread material and human damage,” the ministry said on its website.

Iran “is against any type of possible military operation” of that kind, the ministry said.

Ankara said earlier on Tuesday it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the US began pulling back troops, Reuters reported.

