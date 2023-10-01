Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss cancelling visas, developing tourism

Share this article

Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Maryam Jalali Dehkordi announced the continuation of Iranian and Saudi efforts to develop tourism relations and cancel visa requirements between the two countries.

Maryam Jalali Dehkordi, who is currently in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to participate in World Tourism Day activities, confirmed: “I met and talked with Sultan M. Al-Musallam, Saudi Arabia’s deputy tourism minister for international affairs. We discussed ways to remove obstacles of the development of tourism relations between the two countries.”

Dehkordi also invited the Saudi minister of tourism to visit Iran.

World Tourism Day was celebrated in Riyadh, where more than 500 officials and experts from 120 countries gathered.

Last March, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced an agreement to resume bilateral relations between the two countries due to a Chinese initiative, and the two countries restored their diplomatic relations after a seven-year estrangement.

Source: Middle East Monitor