Iran Supreme Leader rejects US help as death toll exceeds 1,600

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected an offer from the US to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, as the the death toll from the virus reached 1,685.

In a televised speech, Khamenei described the US as being led by “charlatans and liars,” adding the country was the “wicked, sinister enemy of Iran”.

“Several times Americans have offered to help us to fight the pandemic. That is strange because you face shortages in America. Also you are accused of creating this virus,” said Khamenei.

“I do not know whether it is true. But when there is such an allegation, can a wise man trust you and accept your help offer? You could be giving medicines to Iran that spread the virus or cause it to remain permanently.”

Khamenei did not further expand on the claims that the United States deliberately created the virus. While a number of conspiracy theories have circulated since the Covid-19 virus began spreading, there has been no compelling evidence that its spread was caused by a particular political entity.

His comments come as Iran on Sunday announced 129 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, raising to 1,685 the official death toll in one of the worst-hit countries along with Italy and China.

Health ministry spokesman Kianouche Jahanpour said more than 1,028 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours in the country, with a total of 21,638 people having now tested positive for the virus.

Washington has offered humanitarian assistance to Iran, despite tensions between the two countries running high since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

China, a party to Iran‘s nuclear deal, has urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran immediately amid Tehran’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But the United States sent Iran a blunt message this week: the spread of the virus will not save it from US sanctions that are choking off its oil revenues and isolating its economy.

Khamenei, who because of the outbreak cancelled on 20 March his annual speech for the Persian new year from the holy Shia Muslim city of Mashhad, said Iran would triumph over the virus.

“The Islamic Republic has the capability to overcome any kind of crisis and challenges, including the coronavirus outbreak,” said Khamenei, who called on people to stay at home.

While many Iranians avoided travelling during the Persian new year holiday, police said millions have defied warnings issued by officials to avoid unnecessary trips aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

The office of Tehran’s governor said all shopping centres will be closed in the capital from Sunday.

“Only pharmacies and shops that provide essential goods will remain open in Tehran,” Iranian state TV reported.

