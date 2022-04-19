Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Iran: US to blame for lack of agreement on nuclear deal

Iran yesterday said a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers was not in sight, adding that the US was to blame.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters that “more than one issue is still pending between Iran and the United States.”

He explained that messages coming from Washington “are far from providing solutions that could lead to an accord.”

“The United States are responsible for these delays, because they are taking their time to give replies that would be suitable for Iran,” he added.

The 11-month long talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have reached their final stages.

Iran seeks all sanctions be lifted and wants guarantees from the United States that it will not abandon the agreement as it did in 2018 when then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Iran has demanded the US remove the Revolutionary Guards from its list of “foreign terrorist organisations” and has repeatedly denied seeking to build a nuclear weapon.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


