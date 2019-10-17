Iranian MP accuses Israel, Saudi Arabia of attacking tanker in Red Sea

Share this article

















Footage proves last week’s attack on an Iranian oil tanker was carried out by the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, a member of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said on Wednesday.

The evidence “will be taken to the UN and the Security Council so that those countries behind this terrorist attack would pay for their action,” Abolfazl Hassanbeigi was quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr as saying.

Iranian state TV said on Friday that an Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles off the Saudi port of Jeddah. The tanker was set ablaze, destroying two storerooms causing an oil leak into the Red Sea, about 96km (60 miles) from Jeddah, Haaretz reports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that “the attack on Iran was a sophisticated, state-sponsored action.”

(SOURCE: RUSSIA TODAY)

Share this article

















Comments

comments