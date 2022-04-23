Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Iraq to sign gas deal with Qatar to secure supply

Iraq plans to sign a deal next month to import liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Iraq will buy Qatari LNG to secure enough of the fuel used for power generation and to diversify its sources of supply.

Qatari LNG will help replace some of the gas currently piped from Iran, Iraqi Electricity Minister, Adel Kareem, said in an interview.

Iran has had trouble meeting Iraq’s gas needs due to its own domestic demand, Kareem added.

Global gas supply has been highly critical, since the war in Ukraine sparked concern in Iraq.

Iraq is second only to Saudi Arabia in oil production among the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Source: Middle East Monitor 


