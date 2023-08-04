Irate mother from Mitchell’s Plain alleges that her son was unfairly suspended

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

An irate mother from Mitchell’s Plain claims that her 15-year-old son, who attends Darul Arqam Islamic High School in Eastridge, was suspended, eventually leading to the transfer of her son.

According to Nazreen Williams, the transfer of her son had been done without her knowledge.

The Voice of the Cape (VOC) News contacted the school, and Williams relayed she had not been informed on the matter since 2022. However, the learner continued to transgress the school learner code of conduct despite the warning.

According to Darul Arqam’s financial officer Mohamed Cader, the expulsion of the learner was a last resort and would only occur after exhausting other avenues.

“We can confirm that the learner in question, during 2022, continuously contravened our school learner code of conduct concerning truancy and misbehaviour. There were various forms of communication regarding this to the parents from the side of the school,” said Mohamed Cader.

Williams maintained that her child was never given a suspension letter, an expulsion letter, or a slip to go for detention.

“I asked the teacher why does he have a transfer letter out? Nobody could answer me after standing for an hour. They then said I must return the first day of school in the new year,” explained Williams.

She further cited the second incident, adding that the school contacted her, requesting her to come in.

“I had to sign this letter, saying that he can return to school, but they already gave him a transfer. At that moment, I thought I had to sign the letter because I was under the impression that was the only way they going to take my child back. This happened without any warning of expelling or suspending him. I just received a straight letter, saying he is being transferred,” added Williams.

Photo: Supplied