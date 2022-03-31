Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

IRR SA launches campaign to stop permanent mask wearing

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

NATIONAL

The South African Institute of Race Relations has launched a public campaign against the wearing of masks. This includes a citizens’ petition, a public awareness campaign and legal correspondence with government officials to galvanize opposition.

It comes as governments amendments to the National Health Act is up for public comment. Officials have changed numerous directives, in a move toward ending the National State of Disaster. Various emergency measures are poised to become permanent to combat pandemic-like circumstances. The Institute’s Chris Hattingh:

“Health regulations being promulgated by Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala, effectively say masks must be forced onto people indoors in public places- for as long as there is coronavirus in the population or as long as there are other category one diseases (which include many things like tb and measles) which are- unfortunately- also never going to go away. We cannot be forced to wear masks for the rest of our lives- it is simply irrational.”

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.