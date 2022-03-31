IRR SA launches campaign to stop permanent mask wearing

Share this article

NATIONAL

The South African Institute of Race Relations has launched a public campaign against the wearing of masks. This includes a citizens’ petition, a public awareness campaign and legal correspondence with government officials to galvanize opposition.

It comes as governments amendments to the National Health Act is up for public comment. Officials have changed numerous directives, in a move toward ending the National State of Disaster. Various emergency measures are poised to become permanent to combat pandemic-like circumstances. The Institute’s Chris Hattingh:

“Health regulations being promulgated by Health Minister Dr Joe Phaala, effectively say masks must be forced onto people indoors in public places- for as long as there is coronavirus in the population or as long as there are other category one diseases (which include many things like tb and measles) which are- unfortunately- also never going to go away. We cannot be forced to wear masks for the rest of our lives- it is simply irrational.”

VOC