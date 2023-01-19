‘Irrespective of the outcome it is the parent’s duty to support their child,’ says Educational Psychologist on results of Matric 2022

Share this article

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

The Department of Basic Education is set to release the National Senior Certificate results for the class of 2022 on Thursday afternoon. But with the release comes heightened anxiety from matriculants and their parents. However, speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Thursday morning, child and educational psychologist, Dr Yusuf Lalkhen urged parents to support their children no matter the result.

“Irrespective of the outcome it is the parent’s duty to support their child. The adult needs to remain calm and manage the emotional response to the results. Prepare yourself mentally that regardless of the outcome you will accept your child despite the results. Most importantly, provide the child with emotional support,” explained Lalkhen.

According to Lalkhen, it is important that caregivers remain rational and provide guidance to their children on options that are available to them such as rewriting their exams, applying to a different institution, gap year or enrol the child in an eft college where matric can be redone vocationally.

He further reminded caregivers that this batch of matriculants have survived the harsh effects of a pandemic.

“The class of 2022 is the same matric group that have been deprived from a full and proper education for the last three years which means there is a lot at stake for both teachers and learners given that background and this is an important context to consider,” said Lalkhen.

Department of Basic Education (DBE) Minister Angie Motshekga, alongside other education officials, hosted the 2022 matric results breakfast on Thursday, where the country’s top government school achievers were celebrated.

“You have emerged victorious, you stood firm against adversities. You really seemed unacquainted with the concept of failure, your determination is to be marvelled,” Motshekga said.

Independent Examinations Board CEO, Anne Oberholzer, says the performance of the 2022 cohort of matric students has been outstanding. The IEB matric cohort obtained a 98.42% pass rate. She said the learners worked hard to maintain their drive and perseverance to succeed and dug deep to play catch-up in terms of lost time and experiences.

Lalkhen has encouraged communication between children and their caregivers to establish reasonable expectations and aspirations.

“Don’t wait for a crisis to engage with each other. You need to be aware of the different options that exist outside of failing matric. It is not the be all and end all that learners may feel and caregivers should not perpetuate that feeling,” explained Lalkhen.

The 2022 National Senior Certificate examinations are set to be released later today. However, pupils will get their statement of results at their schools on Friday.

