Is R70 million to CPF’s enough to curb crime in the Mother City?

By Daanyaal Matthews

South African Community Police Forums (CPF) are set to receive a substantial boost in resources as National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, has pledged R70 Million towards the procurement of better resources and equipment to CPF’s across the nation. The National Commissioner has cited the importance of Police Forums as a means of fighting crime and acknowledged their need for support given that its volunteer work.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Hanover Park CPF’s, Yaseen Johaar, and Strandfontein CPF’s Sandy Schuter, have congratulated the investment as a step in the right direction, but have both stated that it is not enough, calling on local government to do more to assist communities. According to Johaar there is a particular issue regarding distribution of the funds, stating:

“Definitely are stepping in the right direction. However, R70 million looks like there’s a wow figure, but, if you look at the number of stations we have in the country, like 1100 plus stations, and you divide that by 70 million then it doesn’t come to as much money. I think it is a step in the right direction, but I think it’s not enough as yet, and I think it’s definitely a step into the right direction than having nothing.”

Mr. Johaar has furthered his statements by highlighting the issue of politics and its effect on dealing with crime in his community.

“I think there needs to be a joint approach, we are seeing a lot that in the current state of affairs which is very politically aligned and because of the fights, we know that local and national government is two separate parties, we are feeling the brunt of how crime is addressed in the Western Cape. So firstly, I believe there needs to be that approach of collaboration because I believe that the crime, the murder of life in itself, that should precede any type of politics.”

Sandy Schuter has concurred with Johaar’s assessment, in regard to the concern on distribution of funds, but has also elaborated on the challenges her organization has faced in dealing with both the South African Police Service and The City of Cape Town, saying:

“ We do feel that [the schism between CoCT and SAPS] on the ground, especially in the trenches, where you have this battle between local government and national government. If only they could put aside the politics and put the community first, we would have a better impact as a collective within our community’s.”