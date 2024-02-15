Is the SONA debate valuable for South Africans?

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

With the State of the Nation Address taking place last week, this week is set to be the debate wherein ministers and Members of Parliament will debate the aspects of the speech to the public. While the SONA debate is important to challenge the words of the President and subsequently the ruling party, given that this year is an election year, criticism has been laid on the event as merely another opportunity for politicians to break for votes.

This sentiment has been echoed by economist Dawie Roodt, who, when speaking on the VOC Breakfast program, furthered that the arguments presented are more grandstanding in nature than of much relevance:

“Well, I think what is important is the context, and the context is that we are heading for an election soon in South Africa. And of course, the opposition political parties would want to portray themselves as possible new political parties in government in South Africa, and that’s what they try to achieve. So, it is everything about politics. And for that simple reason, I quite often don’t even listen to some of these responses from the opposition parties. In fact, even when opposition parties come out with something in response to whatever the government says, I also don’t really listen to that. More importantly, for me, are the policies of the various political parties. I’d like to read what the policies say, and I’d like to know what they’re going to do if they do get into government. “

According to the economist, this year being an election year plays a major role in what we South Africans see from politicians, and it is far more important to evaluate, especially given the standing of the ruling party.

“Obviously, the ANC is on the back foot at the moment, and the president seems to be quite weak as well. So, yes, this year is certainly very much different and different. And the reason is because the ANC is on the back foot and also because there’s an election around the corner,” argues the Economist.

Roodt continues by highlighting the importance of the budget speech, which will take place towards the end of the month, which indicates the direction of the nation and, subsequently, a possible indication of government standing heading into elections.