Is your domestic worker covered for a crisis?

South Africa’s domestic work sector has increased by 6.2% from last year, adding another 50 000 workers, talking the total number to 858,000 across the country. Whether it be garden work, indoor housework, or travelling home, it can be easy to overlook the risks that domestic workers face. Accidents with a lawnmower, electrical appliances or even a severe allergic reaction to a cleaning agent can put a life at risk when an incident is not responded to quickly and appropriately.

“Working in the emergency and crisis response sector for more than 20 years, we have seen that accidents happen when you least expect it. It can be a sunny Saturday morning while you enjoy your cup of coffee on the porch, when suddenly you hear a distressed call from the other end of the house. It is your gardener who has had an accident with the lawnmower and now needs urgent medical attention. What are your next steps?,” asks Ruan Vermaak, communication manager at CrisisOnCall. “Scenarios like this leave many scattering for the phone or our cars keys unsure of what to do next, as they are just not prepared for the crisis.”

Occupational risks for domestic workers in your home are very real. Even though you may associate your home with comfort and safety, the risks are always there and as a homeowner you are responsible for mitigating the chances of an incident occurring. “While employers can take the necessary steps to make their homes a safer place to work, there are also measures that you can take to increase your preparedness in the event of an emergency or crisis. Our service, ‘domestic assist’, extends emergency support for any domestic worker, while at work, travelling home or at home,” says Vermaak.

“We have also found that it is common for employers to get a call when an incident has occurred travelling home or at home, asking for support. Access to a crisis hotline and a wristband with personal identification information will shorten the chain of communication between a victim and a first responder,” says Vermaak. “Through our domestic assist service, access to an ambulance, health advice and trauma advice is immediately available.”

Along with offering emergency and crisis support for your domestic workers, you can take the following measures at home to make work a safer experience:

· Have clear instructions for all equipment and machinery and ensure that your domestic worker knows how to use this equipment correctly.

· Always ask your domestic worker about any allergies or medical conditions that they may have. Equip the house appropriately.

· Have emergency numbers (medical, security, police, and fire) available / displayed around the house.

· If someone rings the doorbell, access should not be granted unless an employer confirms that the person is expected to be there.

· Ensure that pool areas are enclosed and pool are covered.

· Keep the front gate and any entrances locked at all times.

· If there are panic buttons in the house, inform your domestic worked where they are located.

“For many of us, our domestic helpers are an extension of our family,” says Vermaak. “Taking these steps and investing in a crisis response service like ours will make your home a safer space for all.”

