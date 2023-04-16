Isipingo blaze | 300 homes destroyed, 1,000 left homeless

Over 300 shacks have gone up in flames in a devastating blaze at an informal settlement in Isipingo.
The Gift of the Givers, who were on site on Saturday night, estimates over a thousand people have been left homeless.
The Dakota informal settlement is situated a few hundred meters from the beach.
It was hard hit during last year’s floods.
Poverty is also rife in the settlement and fires in the area are a regular occurrence.
Last March, over 40 people were left homeless after a fire gutted homes.