Isipingo blaze | 300 homes destroyed, 1,000 left homeless

Over 300 shacks have gone up in flames in a devastating blaze at an informal settlement in Isipingo.

The Gift of the Givers, who were on site on Saturday night, estimates over a thousand people have been left homeless.

The Dakota informal settlement is situated a few hundred meters from the beach.

It was hard hit during last year’s floods.

Poverty is also rife in the settlement and fires in the area are a regular occurrence.

Last March, over 40 people were left homeless after a fire gutted homes.