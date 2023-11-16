Islamic clerics criticize Mayor’s silence and call for solidarity against Israeli apartheid

Share this article

By Yaseen Anthony

The Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) has sent a strongly-worded letter to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis, expressing their disappointment and concern over his silence regarding the ongoing attacks in Palestine. The Islamic clerics have also called on the mayor to join the ranks of humanitarians worldwide and strongly condemn the apartheid state of Israel.

In the letter, the CTUB highlighted the urgency and gravity of the situation in Palestine, where innocent civilians, including women and children, are being mercilessly targeted and killed by Israeli forces. The clerics criticized Lewis for failing to use his position and voice to speak out against these atrocities.

“Your silence on this matter has left us questioning your position and commitment to human rights,” the letter read. “As the mayor of Cape Town, your position carries significant influence, and your voice can make a difference in raising awareness and advocating for justice for the oppressed Palestinians,” continued the letter.

The CTUB emphasized the need for global solidarity and collective action in opposing Israeli apartheid and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people. They urged Mayor Lewis to align himself with the many humanitarians across the world who have spoken out against the violence and injustice in Palestine.

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, international pressure on Israel to cease its aggression in Palestine has been mounting. Numerous world leaders, human rights organizations, and activists have condemned the violence and called for an immediate end to the genocide. The CTUB has hoped that their letter will spur Lewis into action and encourage him to use his influence to raise awareness about the plight of Palestinians.

The Mayor’s Office has not yet responded to the letter from the CTUB. However, their message serves as a reminder that silence in the face of injustice is not an option, and that global solidarity is needed to bring about lasting change and an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.