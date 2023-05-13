Islamic Jihad leader: ‘No ceasefire until Israel accepts Palestine’s conditions’

Share this article

Head of Islamic Jihad’s Political Bureau Ziyad Al-Nakhalah announced on Friday that the Palestinian resistance will not stop before Israel agrees to ceasefire conditions, Al-Watan Voice reported.

According to Al-Watan Voice, this came in a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, during which they discussed the Palestinian resistance.

Amir-Abdollahian condemned Israeli crimes against Palestinians, including the “systematic murder of the Islamic Jihad leaders.”

Meanwhile, there had been positive reports about a ceasefire until the early hours of Saturday, when the Islamic Jihad rejected an Egyptian proposal that included a simultaneous halt of fire from both sides.

The Islamic Jihad has given up demanding the release of the body of its senior leader Sheikh Khader Adnan, who died in Israeli prisons after 86 days of hunger strike, but insisted that Israel pledges to stop the assassinations of Palestinian resistance leaders.

Source: Middle East Monitor