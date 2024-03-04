Islamic Resistance in Iraq group targets chemical depot in Haifa

Share this article

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq group has claimed responsibility for targeting a chemical materials depot in the Port of Haifa in northern Israel. The group said that the attack on Friday evening was “in continuation of resistance” against the Israeli occupation state.

“This is in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity [Israel] against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly,” it explained in a media statement. “We will continue to destroy enemy strongholds.”

In February, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had used drones to target Eilat in southern Israel. Ashdod was targeted twice in January.

The resistance factions in Iraq had warned the US that it would increase the number of armed operations in response to “Washington’s continued provision of military assistance to the Israeli army, which is killing civilians in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon.”

Source: Middle East Monitor