Israel arrests more Palestinians

The Israeli army has arrested more Palestinians in separate incidents, Wafa has reported.

Firas Muhammad Shehadeh, from Tulkarm refugee camp, was arrested as he tried to pass through the Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus. Laith Hadrab, from Atil, north of Tulkarm, was arrested after being summoned for questioning by the Israeli intelligence service.

Moreover, said Wafa, “The Israeli occupation forces arrested Qusai Abu Saloum and Abdel Kafi from the Al-Thawri neighbourhood in the town of Silwan, to the south of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.”

Israel now holds around 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in its jails. The figure includes 32 women and 160 children, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club NGO.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


