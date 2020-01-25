Israel bans Imam of al-Aqsa Mosque from entering it for four months

Share this article

















Israeli police raided the house of head of the Supreme Islamic Commission and the Imam of al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrema Sabri, in occupied Jerusalem during the pre-dawn hours and handed him a notice banning him from entering the mosque for a period of four months.

Forces also summoned Sabri for interrogation at “Qashla” center, in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

This came after the Imam defied an Israeli order banning him from entering the mosque for a period of a week which can be renewed.

The Imam entered the al-Aqsa Mosque yesterday to perform Friday prayers while being carried on the shoulders of worshipers.

At least two worshipers, including a woman, were injured by rubber-coated steel bullets on Friday after Israeli police attacked worshipers inside the mosque’s compound following the Fajr (dawn) prayer.

Police used rubber-coated steel-bullets against worshipers, physically assaulted them and forced them out of the mosque’s compound.

Spokesperson of Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the attack on the worshippers by Israeli police, which he stressed constitutes a violation of Israel’s commitments as the occupying power in accordance with international law.

He stressed the need for Israel to respect the sanctity of the mosque and the freedom and safety of worshipers, calling it to halt its ongoing violations against holy places, to respect the historical and legal status quo in the city, and to avoid provocations and escalations.

(Source: Al Wafa news agency)

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments