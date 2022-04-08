Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Israel blockade on Gaza caused 3,000 cancer deaths

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the besieged Gaza Strip said the Israeli blockade on the enclave has led to the death of 3,000 cancer patients.

“The ministry is making a great effort to address the environmental factors that cause many diseases resulting from pollution, such as cancer, respiratory diseases and strokes,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it is also working to mitigate the impact of the blockade on treatment.

Yesterday, to mark World Health Day, the ministry launched a global appeal to enhance health and environmental factors in Gaza, and develop health services provided to patients, especially those battling cancer and blood diseases.

“The Israeli occupation and its continuous siege of more than 15 years have turned the Gaza Strip into a geographic spot infected with the causes of environmental pollution, and put many challenges ahead of the health system,” it added.

According to the statement, Israel deprives patients of 47 per cent of essential medicines, 21 per cent of medical consumables, and 60 per cent of laboratory supplies. “Forty per cent of patients were denied permission to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment, which caused the death of hundreds of them during the 15 years of siege,” the statement continued.

Source Middle East Monitor

Photo Pixabay

 


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.