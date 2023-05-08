Israel demolishes Palestinian school in West Bank

Share this article

Israeli army forces on Sunday demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank for lack of a building permit, according to a local official, reports Anadolu Agency.

Hassan Brijieh, the head of the so-called Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, said Israeli forces and bulldozers moved into the town of Jibb Al-Deeb, east of Bethlehem city, and demolished the donor-funded school.

The school is located in Area C of the West Bank, which is under the Israeli army control and was first demolished by Israel in 2017.

Brijieh said the school contains five classrooms and houses nearly 66 students between the first and fourth grades.

The Palestinian Education Ministry condemned the school demolition and called on international and legal institutions to shoulder their responsibility towards Israeli violations.

Israel widely uses the pretext of lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

Source: Middle East Monitor