Israel detains Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Share this article

Israeli occupation police detained six Palestinians on Wednesday in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem. Three women were among those detained.

According to local reports, two of the women were detained while they were leaving Al Aqsa, while a third was held inside the mosque. One of the three men detained is a so-called Arab Israeli citizen.

Israeli police have tightened restrictions on Palestinians wishing to enter the holy site. Some have had their identity documents taken away from them, while others have been ejected forcibly from the area.

This is happening amid an increase in the number of incursions by extremist Jewish settlers. Hundreds of the illegal settlers have been storming the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque during religious holidays, including Yom Kippur.

Source: Middle East Monitor