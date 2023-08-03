Israel far-right minister calls for annexing West Bank

Share this article

Far-right Israeli Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, yesterday urged Tel Aviv to annex the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The extremist minister called the Green Line, which separates the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 – now Israel -from those occupied in 1967, “fictitious.”

“I do not really think there is a Green Line. It is a fictitious line. This is our homeland. This is where the Jewish People arose,” he claimed.

Speaking to Israeli Army Radio, he said: “The attitude of the State of Israel that there are two states here is a mistake. We should impose sovereignty on Judea and Samaria [West Bank].”

He added: “We should advance this as quickly as possible, as smartly as possible. We should begin to say this everywhere, to create international recognition that this place is ours.”

“Everyone understands that our roots and history are there, and therefore, I think that the entire Green Line is just an abnormality. There is a distorted reality that we need to erase.”

Source: Middle East Monitor