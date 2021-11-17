‘Israel’ forces Palestinian family to self-demolish house in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities forced a Palestinian family on Tuesday night to self-demolish its house in the neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The family of Iyad Burqan last night self-demolished its under-construction house in the Ras al-Amoud neighborhood, at the order of the Israeli occupation municipality, to avoid paying a large fine in exorbitant demolition costs to the Israeli municipality (the staff and the police) if it carried out the demolition.

The owners of the house said they received a demolition order by the Israeli Occupation Court, under the pretext of building without a permit, that they must self-demolish their house.

The family said it was forced to carry out the demolition by itself to avoid paying an large fine in exorbitant demolition costs to the Israeli municipality, which amounts to 400 thousands Shekel.

The family, which consists of 8 members; 6 children among them a child with special needs, said they have no place to live in.

Using the pretext of illegal building, ‘Israel’ demolishes houses and structures on a regular basis to restrict Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation municipality and the occupation government built tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem for Jews with a goal to offset the demographic balance in favour of the Israeli settlers in the occupied city.

‘Israel’ has been moving its citizens into the occupied Jerusalem neighbourhoods since the 1980s. This has resulted in numerous human rights violations, including the forced displacement of Palestinian residents and houses demolition.

Hundreds of Palestinian families are being threatened with forced displacement and house demolitions by illegal settler groups, fully supported by the Israeli government.

There are nearly 700,000 Israeli settlers living in 256 illegal settlements and outposts scattered across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

The Israeli court had previously rejected many appeals filed by the residents of Jerusalem to stop demolitions and forced displacement.

Source: Quds News Network