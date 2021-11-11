Israel forces ransack Palestinian home, order it to be demolished

Share this article

















Israeli occupation authorities today damaged the interior of a Palestinian house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Wadi Al-Joz and ordered its owners to demolish it, the Palestinian Information Centre said.

According to local sources, police forces and municipal workers ransacked the house, destroying parts of its inner walls and contents.

The house belongs to Jerusalemite prisoner Mahmoud Jaber, whose family started to furnish it recently ahead of his wedding that is due to be held following his release.

The prisoner’s mother, Aida Jaber, said that the Israeli police gave her until Saturday to demolish the house at her own expense and threatened to fine her 100,000 shekels ($23,769) if she failed to comply with the order.”I stood in front of the soldiers when they stormed the house and they came without warning. The house was built 20 years ago, and it belongs to my son Mahmoud. He rented it out as a source of income until he gets married. But today the occupation sabotaged it from the inside and demanded that we complete its demolition,” Jaber said.

On Tuesday, the Israeli occupation authority forced a Jerusalemite citizen called Aziz Owaisat to demolish his house and ordered another Palestinian to do the same to his house in Jabel Mukaber town.

Israel’s systematic demolition of Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem is believed to be aimed at pushing Palestinians out of the holy city.

Source: Middle East Monitor