Israel hammers Gaza in ‘vigorous response’ ordered by Netanyahu

Israel continues to pound Hamas targets, as the Israeli army carries out a “very vigorous response”, ordered by the Prime Minister as he gears up for his re-election.

Israeli fighter jets and other aircraft struck several Hamas targets, including a military compound in the north of the strip and two naval vessels belonging to the group, the army said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of Palestinian casualties from the strikes which occurred at around 1:30 am local time on Sunday.

Tensions along the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel have witnessed an uptick ahead of the Knesset elections on April 9, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take a decisive stand this week.

“Hamas must understand that [the IDF]will respond to any manifestation of aggression with double the force,” the Prime Minister explained on Thursday, vowing a “very vigorous response” from Israel.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

Share this article











Comments

comments