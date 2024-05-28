Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Israel’s relentless bombardment has shown complete disregard for international law. This comes after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled for Israel to withdraw its military from Rafah.

Israel responded to this ruling by launching a massacre resulting in numerous casualties on Sunday evening, followed by another massacre on Tuesday when the Israeli military injured scores of innocent civilians at a displacement encampment in the city.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, the Mirza Family Professor of Islamic Thought and Muslim Societies at the University of Notre Dame in the United States of America (USA), Professor Ebrahim Moosa, said South Africa should be commended for taking Israel back to the ICJ.

“It is not only the recent massacre on Rafah as Israel has consistently been bombing Rafah throughout February, March, and April, and dozens of people are killed at one time,” remarked Moosa.

The only reason this massacre made headlines is because approximately 40 people were killed, and the attack in nature was utterly ruthless.

“One should not be deluded to think that no killing has taken place in Rafah before this massacre, as there have been dozens of targeted killings in Rafah before this massacre,” clarified Moosa.

The ICJ has ruled that Israel should withdraw its aggression in Rafah, said Moosa, but Israel has decided before and after this ruling that it will not adhere to this.

“Israel’s major backers, being the European Union (EU) and its individual countries within the union, including the United Kingdom (UK) as an independent major supplier of arms and the US, have been silent about the ICJ ruling because they know they are in trouble,” declared Moosa.

He further outlined how he foresees the entire situation to play out for Israel.

“Moving forward, we now have some EU countries saying that Israel should be subject to sanctions – how they plan to execute this is unclear – they may take the matter to the United Nations (UN) Security Council. This will result in a UN Security Council vote, and the US would most likely veto this,“ “Depending on how strong these countries feel about the situation, we could foresee the EU countries imposing sanctions individually, but this remains to be seen,” added Moosa.

