From the news desk

Israel has killed 160 Palestinians to date

By Kouthar Sambo

Since the start of the year, Israel has murdered 160 Palestinians, including women and children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported Wednesday.
 
The data revealed also includes the three Palestinian men who were killed yesterday during the operation raid on the Balata refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. According to the ministry, 120 Palestinians were murdered in the occupied West Bank, 120 were killed in the restricted Gaza Strip, and four were killed in Israel.
 
Israel’s five-day onslaught on Gaza earlier this month resulted in the deaths of 33 individuals, including three women and six children. This comes after the nightly raids imposed by the Israeli Defence Force in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the escalated genocide of Palestinians. 
 
Photo: Unsplash

