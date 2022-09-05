Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Israel isolates 400 Palestine prisoners

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Israeli occupation authorities has isolated 400 Palestinian prisoners for 11 days, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said in a statement yesterday.

Prisoners affiliated with the Islamic Jihad movement were being distributed among the prisons of Ramon, Eshel, Nafha, Ofer, Hadarim and Al-Negev.

According to the statement, prisoners being placed under isolation are being denied daily access to the recreation yards.

PPC’s Information Officer, Amani Sarhan, said: “The prisoners under double isolation took measures to protest against the Israeli Prison Services over its mistreatment for them.”

She added: “The Islamic Jihad prisoners are calling for the Israeli Prison Service to return the situation inside prisons to how it was before September 2021.”

Meanwhile, the Commission of Prisoners and Freed Prisoners said that the Israeli occupation is imposing strict measures on Fatah prison Zakaria al Zubeidi inside his cell.

The commission said that al Zubeidi, 45, has been in isolation since last September and is still suffering from harsh detention conditions since he escaped from Gilboa prison a year ago.

“The Israeli Prison Services intentionally treats him harshly, ties his hands behind his back and carries out naked inspection,” the commission said.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 27 females. Some 670 detainees at being held under administrative detention without charge or trial.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.