Israel issues a demolition order for a Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah.

By Kouthar Sambo

In the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation municipality’s workers yesterday posted a demolition notice on a Palestinian woman’s home.

Hajja Fatima Salem’s one-bedroom home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood was invaded by Israeli soldiers and municipal workers, who also put the order on the property.

The possibility of Hajja Fatima Salem and her kids being forced from their house in favor of unauthorized Israeli settlers looms over them. Israeli officials claim the justification that the mansion was once Jewish property prior to 1948. The family of the Palestinian woman has been struggling in the courts for many years to prevent the Israeli occupation authorities from seizing their land.

In return for the family’s residences, Israeli settlers took woman’s property a year ago. On the property, an office was built for Israeli Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir , who was also a member of the Knesset at the time. On the property, the office is still a tent.

