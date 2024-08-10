Israel kills 100 Palestinians performing fajr prayer in Gaza

Share this article

At least 100 Palestinians were killed early this morning when the Israeli military bombed the Al-Taba’een school in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City.

The school was housing displaced civilians. Dozens were injured in the attack.

Israeli military aircraft targeted the school while worshippers were performing the fajr (dawn) prayer, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Eyewitnesses said they could hear women and children screaming after the bombing but couldn’t reach them.

The attack comes just hours after news that the US is preparing to give $3.5 billion to Israel to purchase American weapons and military equipment from a $14.1 billion supplemental bill approved by Congress in April.

“On Thursday, August 8 the Department notified Congress of our intent to obligate $3.5 billion in FY 2024 Foreign Military Financing using funding provided by the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act,” said a State Department spokesperson.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, in Israel’s bombing campaign since 7 October 2023, according to local health authorities.

More than ten months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Source: Middle East Monitor