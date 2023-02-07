Israel places a hold on the demolition of a Palestinian building due to international pressure

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

According to Israeli media, the Israeli occupation authorities agreed on Monday to place a hold on the demolishing of a Palestinian building in occupied East Jerusalem that houses 100 people. This comes after Israelis were scheduled to destroy the structure today but international pressure continues to escalate.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right extremist minister of national security, gave the police instructions to get ready to tear down the structure on Sunday. 500 Israeli security men were supposed to be present to protect the demolition.

Furthermore, international pressure continues to build due to the escalated attacks on Palestine over the last few weeks. In fact, Israel’s right-wing Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, promised to launch 50 missiles at Gaza for every rocket fired from the Strip against Israel.

While Palestinian resistance organizations have begun firing rockets at Israel, most rockets only slightly harm property and seldom result in fatalities.

Furthermore, Palestinian backlash is often in retaliation for Israel’s cruel, continuous occupation and atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

