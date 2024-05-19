Israel prevents 690 patients from traveling abroad for treatment

Share this article

The government media office in Gaza said on Sunday that Israel’s closure of the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings for the 13th consecutive day is preventing 3,000 aid trucks from entering the strip and 690 patients from seeking treatment abroad.

In a statement, the office said, “The Israeli occupation prevents the entry of food and supply aid and medical supplies into the Gaza Strip.”

“Israel also prevents the entry of fuel into hospitals and agencies that provide humanitarian services which doubles the deep humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

“Throughout the closure of the two crossings, the occupation prevented approximately 3,000 aid trucks from entering, and hindered 690 patients from traveling to receive medical treatment outside the Gaza Strip,” the office said.

The office regarded this as a significant threat, particularly given “the collapse of the healthcare system and the targeting, destruction, burning, and complete incapacitation of hospitals.”

“This underscores the occupation’s perpetration of the crime of genocide against civilians, including children and women,” it said.

The media office held “the Israeli occupation, the American administration, the European Union, and the international community accountable for the ongoing genocidal war.”

Source: Middle East Monitor