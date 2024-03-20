Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel raid on Gaza hospital killed or wounded 250 Palestinians, says media office

More than 250 Palestinians have been killed or wounded in an ongoing Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the Palestinian government media office said on Tuesday.

The Israeli army raided the hospital on Monday, reported Anadolu. The facility houses thousands of ill and wounded patients, as well as displaced people.

“Israeli forces opened fire as they stormed the hospital, killing or wounding more than 250 civilians,” said a spokesperson from the media office. Several children were said to have been “executed” by Israeli forces at the hospital, but the office provided no further details.

According to the Israeli army this morning, its soldiers killed 50 Palestinians and detained 180 others during its raid on the hospital.

“This is a clear war crime and a brazen violation of international law,” insisted the media office spokesperson.

Source: Middle East Monitor


