Israel rejects early release of oldest Palestinian prisoner

Share this article

INTERNATIONAL

An Israeli court yesterday turned down a request to release the oldest Palestinian prisoner, Fuad Al-Shobaki, Quds Press reported.

The 83-year-old’s daughter, Rania, said that her family filed a request to the Israeli court to release her father seven months before he is due to be released.

“However, the court turned down the request to release my father despite his age and serious illness,” she told Quds Press.

She added that her father suffers as a result of bladder cancer, sight problems, a stomach ulcer, heart pains and hypertension.

At the same time, she said that the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) moved him from Al-Naqab Prison to Askalan in order to be close to the hospital, but it has not ended his isolation or moved him to the hospital when he needed it.

In 2006, Israeli occupation forces kidnapped Al-Shobaki, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s leader Ahmad Saadat and others from the Palestinian Authority’s prison of Jericho.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, later reduced to 17 years, over an alleged attempt to smuggle a boat loaded with weapons to Gaza.

READ: Palestinian detainee resumes hunger strike after Israel cancels deal to release him

Source: Middle East Monitor