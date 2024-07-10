Israel releases Palestinian journalist after 9-month detention

Share this article

A Palestinian journalist was released by Israel on Tuesday after nine months in detention without charge, according to his cousin, Anadolu Agency reports.

Muath Amarna was set free at the Al-Dhahiriya checkpoint near the city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, Osayd Amarna told Anadolu.

He said the journalist was in poor health and was rushed to hospital for medical examinations.

“Muath requested not to be hugged and asked to be taken for medical tests due to suspicions of multiple illnesses caused by his prison conditions,” Amarna added.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Amarna, 36, was subjected to abuse and torture at Megiddo Prison in northern Israel.

The NGO said the Palestinian journalist suffers from chronic diabetes, which worsened his prison conditions.

At least 158 ​​Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last 7 October, according to Palestinian figures.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists documented that 51 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been detained by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on 7 October, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since a 7 October, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

Source: Middle East Monitor