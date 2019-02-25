Israel releases top Waqf officials, bans them from Al-Aqsa

Israeli authorities released six Palestinians, including Waqf Council chairman, Sheikh Abd al-Athim Salhab, and the Deputy Director of Awqaf in Jerusalem, Sheikh Najeh Bkerat, under strict conditions, on Sunday.

According to attorney, Muhammad Mahmoud, said that Israeli authorities decided to release Salhab and Bkerat from custody, however, under the condition of being banned from entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for an entire week.

The ban orders were handed to Salhab and Bkerat while in interrogation.

Mahmoud confirmed that three activists were released and banned for three days from Al-Aqsa compound. They were identified as the head of the Jerusalem chapter of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Nasser Qaws, Hussni al-Kilani, and Ali Ajaj.

Mahmoud added that Samer al-Qabani, who is an Al-Aqsa Mosque guard, was released and banned for an entire week.

[source: Maan News]

