Israel says 300 ‘targets’ attacked as military moves to encircle Gaza City

The Israeli military says it “attacked 300 targets” in Gaza over the last 24 hours, as its ground offensive picks up and its troops move towards Gaza City.

Military Spokesman Daniel Hagari said Israel had attacked the shafts of anti-tank and rocket launching positions, tunnel shafts and military compounds of Hamas.

Israel invaded the Gaza Strip in smaller numbers than some analysts had anticipated. Its forces are now moving from the North and South towards Gaza City, in an apparent attempt to surround it.

Hamas fighters have also engaged Israel.

In a statement on Telegram, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, said it had engaged in small arms fire and targeted four Israeli vehicles with anti-tank shells and explosive devices.

So far, however, the fighting remains outside Gaza City’s sprawling urban landscape, where experts say it is likely to become even more bloody.

Source: Middle East Eye