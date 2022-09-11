Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel settlers cut down 25 olive trees in Palestine village

Israeli occupation settlers cut down at least 25 olive trees on a Palestinian farm in the village of Qaryout, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, on Saturday morning.

Local Palestinian Authority (PA) official Ghassan Daghlas confirmed that the olive trees were planted on private Palestinian land.

Daghlas explained that Israeli occupation settlers trespassed onto the farm and cut down the olive trees, pointing out that the olive harvest season starts at the end of September.

The olive harvest is a national holiday and the main source of income for thousands of Palestinian households.

Israeli settlers have been responsible for destroying thousands of olive trees in the occupied territories over the years, primarily around harvest season, to maximise damage.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


