Israel strike on Syria kills IRGC intelligence chief

A strike on Syria’s capital Damascus, seemingly carried out by Israel, has killed the intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), in the latest such assassination of a senior Iranian military advisor within Syria.

The strike on Damascus today hit the city’s Mazzeh neighbourhood, a high-security zone which houses embassies and the United Nations’ headquarters. It reportedly killed at least five people, several of whom were members and senior commanders of the IRGC.

According to Iranian state-run Mehr News Agency, citing an informed anonymous source, the “Revolutionary Guards’ Syria intel chief, his deputy and two other Guards members were martyred in the attack on Syria by Israel” today,

In a statement by the IRGC Public Relations Department, the “savage and criminal Zionist regime” once again carried out an act of aggression against Iranian targets and Syrian sovereignty through its strike on Damascus.

Although Israel has not openly confirmed its role in the strike, as is usually the case, the occupation state frequently conducts such attacks on Iranian military targets and Syrian regime sites.

This latest strike comes after another notable assassination of senior IRGC officer Brigadier General Razi Mousavi by an airstrike on Damascus last month.

Photo: Middle East Monitor