Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack

“IDF combat jets attacked an underground terrorist network at a military compound of the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip,” the military confirmed on Twitter, reiterating that it will act decisively against any attempts to harm Israeli citizens.

The Israeli Air Force has struck an ‘underground terrorist network’ in Gaza after the country’s Iron Dome air defense system shot down a projectile fired from the Palestinian enclave into Israeli territory.

The air raid was carried out in response to a rocket fired from Gaza late Wednesday evening. It was intercepted by the Iron Dome system and caused no physical injuries or damage. Shortly before that, Israel imposed a naval blockade on Gaza, citing a barrage of incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave as a pretext.

The fresh escalation comes weeks after Hamas militants launched hundreds of rockets into Israel in retaliation for the latter targeting its members. The Israeli military carried out massive strikes on the area. At least 18 Palestinians were killed in the assault on Gaza, including a pregnant woman and her 14-year-old child. It has also been reported that four Israelis died in the missile attacks from Gaza.

Gaza has seen frequent violent protests since last year, with thousands of Palestinians demanding an end to the years-long Israeli blockade of the coastal enclave. The blockade and three Israeli invasions have left the enclave – home to around 2 million people – in dire need of humanitarian assistance and reconstruction.

(Source: Russia Today)