IMF warns widening of Gaza war would aggravate economic harm

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that any widening of the war in Gaza would aggravate the economic harm caused by the conflict.
In a speech at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the impact of the war was being felt in reduced tourism in Middle Eastern countries, as well as rising freight costs and declining shipping in the Red Sea.
Georgieva said, however, that she was confident about the overall economic outlook despite the uncertainties as the global economy has proved resilient so far.
‘We’re waiting to be martyred’: Palestinians await Israeli attack on Rafah
Seham al-Najjar and her family have nowhere else to run if Israel intensifies its assault on Rafah, a town in southernmost Gaza. Like 1.8 million people, Seham fled to Rafah in search of relative safety from Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground invasion in other parts of the Gaza Strip.
She arrived weeks ago with 20 members of her family from Khan Younis, a city that Israel designated as “safe” at the start of the war and then reduced to rubble in December. Seham fears that Rafah could suffer an even worse fate.
Source: Al Jazeera