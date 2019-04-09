Israel to impose general closure on West Bank, Gaza

Israeli authorities declared that a general closure will be imposed on the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip from midnight on Monday and continuing until midnight on Wednesday, as Israelis prepare to head to the election polls.

In addition, West Bank and Gaza checkpoints and border crossings will be sealed off and entry to Israel for all Israeli-issued permit holders will be banned, excluding humanitarian and medical cases.

Such restrictions affects the livelihoods of the tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Debilitating poverty and lack of employment drive many workers in the occupied West Bank to enter Israel in search of work. Israel’s imposition of closures on the Palestinian territory has severely affected the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who depend on entering Israel, or its illegal settlements, for employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the majority of the more than 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are sealed inside the coastal enclave due to a decade long military blockade imposed by Israel and upheld by Egypt on the southern border.

[source: Maan News]

